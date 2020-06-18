Public lands likely to get cash infusion
WASHINGTON — The Senate has approved a bipartisan bill that would spend nearly $3 billion on conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.
Supporters say the bill would be the most significant conservation legislation in nearly half a century. The 73-25 vote on Wednesday sends the bill to the House, where approval is expected. President Donald Trump has said he supports it.
The bill would spend about $900 million a year — double current spending — on the popular Land and Water Conservation Fund, and another $1.9 billion per year on improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and rangelands.— AP
Amtrak cuts back service to Omaha
Amtrak will cut service on most of its long-distance routes nationwide to three times a week instead of the current daily service because ridership has fallen significantly during the pandemic.
The California Zephyr — the route through Omaha — is one of those being cut back.
Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said Wednesday that the cuts will take effect Oct. 1 and remain in place until at least the summer of 2021, but daily service could be restored if demand improves along its long-distance routes.— AP
U.S. hits Syria's elite with more sanctions
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Wednesday ramped up pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad, his wife, Asma, and his inner circle with a raft of new economic and travel sanctions for human rights abuses and blocking a settlement of the country's bloody nine-year conflict.
The State Department said 39 Syrian individuals had been designated for the new sanctions. Separately, the Treasury Department announced it has imposed sanctions on 24 individuals, companies and government agencies that support "the corrupt reconstruction efforts" of Assad.— AP
Prosecutors weigh charging Bolton over book
Federal prosecutors are weighing whether to criminally charge former national security adviser John Bolton with disclosing classified information in his coming White House memoir, according to people familiar with the matter.
The White House is working to block release of the book, which says President Donald Trump "pleaded" with China's Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects. Bolton claims the president was driven by political calculations when making national security decisions.— AP and the Washington Post
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.