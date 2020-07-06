2 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at South Carolina nightclub
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a sheriff's official said.
Two Greenville County sheriff's deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and saw a large crowd running out of the building, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference. There was "active gunfire from inside the building," Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in an initial statement, and Lewis said all the shots were fired inside.
Lewis said that of the eight wounded, some had injuries that were not life-threatening and others were in critical condition.
The dead were identified as 23-year-old Mykala Bell of Greenville and a 51-year-old security guard at the club, Clarence Sterling Johnson of Duncan, according to the Greenville News. — AP
Man charged with murder in mall shooting that left boy dead
HOOVER, Ala. — A man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a recent shooting at an Alabama shopping mall that left an 8-year-old boy dead and three other people injured, authorities said Sunday.
Hoover police announced the arrest of Montez Coleman, 22, in connection with the shooting Friday afternoon the Riverchase Galleria Mall. The boy was identified by police as Royta Giles Jr.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said that Coleman, who had been sought on a capital murder warrant, also is charged with three counts of second-degree assault in the wounding of a man, woman and girl. — AP
Ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death released on bail
MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd has been released from jail, according to Hennepin County Jail records.
Tou Thao, 34, is the third former officer accused in Floyd's death to be released on bail. He posted a $750,000 bond on Saturday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. All four officers on the scene of Floyd's death have been fired and face criminal charges. Thao is set to appear in court on Sept. 11. — AP
Croatia's ruling conservatives win big in parliamentary vote
ZAGREB, Croatia — The ruling conservatives overwhelmingly won Croatia's parliamentary elections held Sunday as the latest European Union member state leaned further to the right.
With more than 90% of the vote counted, the governing Croatian Democratic Union, or HDZ, won 66 seats in Croatia's 151-seat Parliament and is likely to form a new coalition government with smaller right-wing groups.
Andrej Plenkovic, the acting prime minister and HDZ leader, praised what he called a "great result and a great victory."
An alliance led by the liberal Social Democratic Party, the main opposition party, won 41 seats. In third place is the right-wing Homeland Movement, with 16 seats.
Turnout was 46%, the lowest in a parliamentary election since Croatia gained independence from the Serbled Yugoslavia in 1991. — AP
