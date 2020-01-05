Woman accused of attacking student with head cover
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities issued an arrest warrant Friday for a woman accused of trying to choke a Muslim student with her headscarf and then harassing her by stripping down at a train station in Portland, Oregon.
Jasmine Renee Campbell, 23, has been indicted on hate crime, attempted strangulation, harassment and criminal mischief charges for the Nov. 12 attack at a downtown MAX station.
The warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court on Friday.
Reached by phone, Campbell told KPTV that she wasn't trying to hurt the student, had been drinking too much and is being treated for a mental health condition. — AP
Prominent South Sudan activist released from prison
JUBA, South Sudan — A prominent South Sudan activist and economist was freed from prison Saturday after a presidential pardon and said he will return to his work to ensure peace goes forward in the country after years of civil war.
Peter Biar Ajak said his detention had been "extremely harsh" but improved before the release.
Human rights groups and others had protested Ajak's arrest in 2018 without government explanation. He was sentenced to two years in prison last year after being accused of inciting an uprising behind bars and threatening the security of the state.
South Sudan was meant to free all political prisoners under a peace deal signed in September 2018 to end its five-year civil war that killed almost 400,000 people. — AP
Deadly Paris knife rampage called suspected terrorism
PARIS — A deadly knife rampage in a Paris suburb Friday is being treated as a suspected act of terrorism, prosecutors said on Saturday.
Anti-terrorism prosecutors have taken over the probe into the incident in Villejuif, in which one person was killed and two injured by a young man who was then shot dead by police.
The attacker suffered from serious mental health problems, but investigators had also established that he had adopted extremist views, France's prosecution bureau for terrorist offences said. — AP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.