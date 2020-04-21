A virtual vigil for victims of spree in Canada
TORONTO — Canadians on Monday mourned the shocking rampage that left 18 dead in rural communities across Nova Scotia, after a gunman disguised as a police officer opened fire on people hunkered down in their homes.
It was the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. Officials said the suspect was dead. They did not provide a motive.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a virtual vigil will be held Friday because "the pandemic will prevent us from mourning together in person." — AP
Deal lets Netanyahu
keep power for now JERUSALEM — Israel's rival political leaders broke the country's unprecedented political impasse Monday when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Benny Gantz announced a deal to join forces and form an emergency unity government.
Under the terms of the agreement, Netanyahu would remain prime minister for the next 18 months with Gantz then succeeding him. — The Washington Post
Firefighter rescues girl hiding in toy box
SEATTLE — When a fire broke out inside a home in Monroe, Washington, a little girl hid inside a toy box and was rescued unharmed by a firefighter.
A spokeswoman for Snohomish County Fire District 7 said a resident was able to get himself and an older child out of the burning house but couldn't find his younger child. A firefighter found her in a closed toy box, and she was fine. — The Seattle Times
Three killed by suspected tornadoes in South
HEADLAND, Ala. — Suspected tornadoes killed three people as severe weather blasted a wide area across the Deep South.
The victims lived in Henry County, Alabama, and Marion County, Mississippi.
The Storm Prediction Center received more than 250 reports of possible tornadoes, high winds, hail and storm damage from east Texas to south Georgia — AP
Reports say Kim Jong Un in fragile condition
SEOUL, South Korea — The South Korean government Tuesday was looking into reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.
An official from the National Intelligence Service, who didn't want to be named, citing office rules, said the spy agency couldn't immediately confirm the report. CNN cited an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in "grave danger" after an unspecified surgery. — AP
