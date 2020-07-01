Chinese law takes aim at Hong Kong protesters
HONG KONG — China on Tuesday approved a contentious national security law for Hong Kong that takes direct aim at some of the actions of anti-government protesters last year.
Many critics of China see the law as Beijing's boldest move yet to erase the legal firewall between Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous territory, and China's authoritarian Communist Party system.
The text specifies that those who destroy government facilities and utilities would be considered subversive.
The law took effect ahead an hour before July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the territory's passing from Britain to China. — AP
Iran sentences journalist to death
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran sentenced a once-exiled journalist to death over his online work that helped inspire nationwide economic protests that began in 2017, authorities said Tuesday.
Ruhollah Zam's website and a channel he created on the messaging app Telegram had spread the timings of the protests and embarrassing information about officials that directly challenged Iran's Shiite theocracy.
The details of his arrest in Iran remain unclear. Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili announced Zam's death sentence on Tuesday, saying he had been convicted of "corruption on Earth," a charge often used in cases involving spying or attempts to overthrow Iran's government. — AP
Bruising fight ahead for McConnell, challenger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Voting ended June 23, but it took a week until McGrath could be declared the winner due to the race's tight margins and a deluge of mailin ballots.
McGrath was backed by the Democratic establishment looking for a challenger to McConnell, a key ally to President Donald Trump. She raised prodigious amounts of campaign cash that put her on equal footing with the always-well-funded McConnell. — AP
Doorbell camera catches birth in parking lot
MARGATE, Fla. — A Florida birthing center says an expectant mother was a few steps from entering the building, but her baby couldn't wait.
She gave birth while standing up outside, with a midwife catching the baby and a doorbell camera catching all the action.
The midwife then passes the baby between the legs to the mom, who cradles the girl against her chest and smiles.
The Miami Herald reports that Susan Anderson and her husband named the baby girl Julia. — AP
Salad supplier inspected amid illness outbreak
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is inspecting a Fresh Express production facility in Streamwood, Illinois, after bagged salads made there and sold at chains like Hy-Vee, Aldi and Walmart were linked to a multistate outbreak of intestinal infections caused by the Cyclospora parasite.
Fresh Express has recalled products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/ or carrots that display the product code Z178 or a lower number, and a "best buy" date that runs through July 14.
The bagged salads were sold in more than 20 states including Nebraska and Iowa.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 200 illnesses and 23 hospitalizations have been reported in eight Midwestern states.
No deaths have been reported. — The Chicago Tribune
