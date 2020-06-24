More retailers recall bagged salads
Federal authorities are warning consumers not to eat certain bagged salads from Aldi, Hy-Vee and JewelOsco as they investigate an outbreak of Cyclospora that has sickened 122 people in the Midwest.
Jewel-Osco and Hy-Vee over the weekend recalled their store-branded packaged garden salads, which are manufactured by Fresh Express. The Food and Drug Administration said Aldi removed its Little Salad Bar Garden Salads from stores.
Those mixes may be linked to an outbreak of intestinal infections caused by the Cyclospora parasite. People in seven Midwestern states, including Nebraska and Iowa, fell ill between mid-May and mid-June.
The recalled Hy-Vee salads were sold in stores in Nebraska, Iowa and six other states. Aldi and Jewel-Osco sold their salads in Iowa and other states.
— The Chicago Tribune
Court agrees to consider Bill Cosby's appeal
PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to review two aspects of the case that led to Bill Cosby's 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges, delivering the 82-year-old comedian a chance to overturn his conviction.
The court said it was interested in the decision by the judge overseeing the case to allow prosecutors to call as witnesses five other accusers to bolster the account of central accuser Andrea Constand. The judges also said they would consider arguments by Cosby's lawyers that he shouldn't have been prosecuted in the first place because he purportedly made a deal with a former district attorney that he would never be charged if he sat for a deposition in a civil case Constand had filed against him.
Cosby is serving a three to 10-year sentence in prison.
— The Philadelphia Inquirer
Quake sways buildings in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — A powerful earthquake centered near the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco killed at least two people, swayed buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands fleeing into the streets.
Oaxaca State Gov. Alejandro Murat said most damage was minor. The quake was felt in Guatemala as well as south and central Mexico. — AP
Yemeni rebels say missiles struck Saudi capital
CAIRO — Yemeni rebels carried out drone and ballistic missile strikes on the Saudi Arabian capital, a rebel spokesman claimed Tuesday.
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in neighboring Yemen said it intercepted one ballistic missile targeting Riyadh, but did not respond to claims that Saudi targets were hit. If true, the strikes would mark one of the largest attacks by the rebels on Saudi soil in their more than five-year war.
The Shiite rebels have been fighting the Saudi-led coalition of regional Sunni Muslim nations, which seek to restore the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
— THE WASHINGTON POST
