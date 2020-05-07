Slain jogger's parents demand arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The parents of a black man slain while being chased by two white men armed with guns called for immediate arrests Wednesday.

An outcry over the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery intensified after a cellphone video purporting to show the killing surfaced Tuesday. The men who pursued Arbery told police they suspected he had committed a burglary.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, said Wednesday that she believes her 25-year-old son "was just out for his daily jog." — AP

Ginsburg, from hospital, joins in on arguments

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a dispute involving Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women.

With arguments conducted by telephone because of the pandemic, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, joined in from the Maryland hospital where she was being treated for an infection caused by a gallstone. She was discharged from the hospital later in the day.

The case stems from the Obama-era health law, under which most employers must cover birth control as a preventive service, at no charge to women in their insurance plans. — AP

Judge restores New York's Democratic primary

NEW YORK — The New York Democratic presidential primary must take place June 23 because canceling it would be unconstitutional and deprive withdrawn presidential candidates of proper representation at the Democratic Convention, a judge ruled Tuesday. — AP

South Korea says Kim didn't have heart surgery

TOKYO — South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers Wednesday that it does not believe that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had heart surgery last month and has determined that his threeweek absence from public view was probably linked to fears over the pandemic. — The Washington Post

