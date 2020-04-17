China denies that it's testing nuclear weapons
BEIJING — China on Thursday denied allegations in a U.S. State Department report that it was secretly testing nuclear weapons in violation of its international obligations.
The U.S. report accused China of failing to adhere to its nonproliferation commitments and suspend nuclear testing by maintaining a "high level of activity" last year at its Lop Nur test site in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang.
China has pledged not to test nuclear weapons, but like the U.S. and several other nations, it has yet to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.— AP
South Korea sees high voter turnout despite virus
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's ruling liberal party secured a resounding victory in parliamentary elections that had the highest turnout in nearly three decades, despite the coronavirus forcing social distancing at polling places.
The comfortable majority, announced Thursday, will likely embolden President Moon Jae-in's government to pursue its key domestic and foreign objectives, such as reviving diplomacy with nuclear-armed rival North Korea.— AP
More than 100 tornadoes hit from Texas to Maryland
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More than 100 tornadoes struck the South in the two-day outbreak that killed 36 people this week, the National Weather Service said.
Teams of meteorologists checking for damage found 105 storm tracks that totaled more than 770 miles in all. The worst storm was an EF-4 tornado that was on the ground for nearly 68 miles and claimed seven lives in southeastern Mississippi, a report says.
Weather officials determined that Alabama had the most twisters, 21 beginning on Easter Sunday afternoon, but no one was killed in the state. An additional 20 tornadoes were confirmed in neighboring Georgia, where eight people died.
The twisters struck from Texas to Maryland.— AP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.