Court tackles clash of Catholic schools, teachers
WASHINGTON — A case about the appropriate separation between church and state was argued Monday by telephone before the Supreme Court.
The case involves two school teachers whose contracts were not renewed at Catholic schools in California. Both sued their former employers, with one alleging age discrimination and the other alleging disability discrimination.
The question for the justices is whether the schools are exempt from being sued as a result of a 2012 Supreme Court decision that said the Constitution prevents ministers from suing their churches for employment discrimination. The socalled ministerial exception "ensures that control over religious functions lies with the church, not the state, to the great benefit of both," the schools have told the court.
The justices also heard a case Monday about whether an Indian tribe retains control over a vast swath of eastern Oklahoma. The court tried to resolve it in 2018 but ultimately didn't. — AP
Hate crime charges weighed in Arbery death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that federal prosecutors are weighing possible hate crime charges in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man gunned down after being pursued by two armed white men in a Georgia subdivision.
Arbery, 25, was fatally shot Feb. 23 by a father and son who told police they chased him because they believed he was a burglar. They were arrested last week, more than two months later, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault after video of the shooting appeared online.
Georgia has no hate crime law allowing charges at the state level. — AP
Indiana's top lawyer penalized for groping
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's law license will be suspended for 30 days over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.
The unanimous court decision said that the state's attorney disciplinary commission "proved by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery."
But the court gave the Republican attorney general a less serious punishment than the 60-day suspension recommended by a hearing officer for his actions during a party marking the end of the 2018 legislative session.
Hill, 59, has denied doing anything wrong.— AP
Rights group says Assad targets Syrian hospitals
CAIRO — Syrian and allied Russian troops have been targeting schools and hospitals in air and ground attacks in Syria, according to Amnesty International.
Between May 2019 and February 2020, both forces in the northwest of the war-torn country conducted 18 such attacks, the human rights organization said Monday.
In two of the attacks, the report says Syrian troops used the method of barrel bombing, which is internationally banned.
Amnesty said the attacks were "serious violations of international humanitarian law," war crimes and crimes against humanity. — dpa
Iran says 'friendly fire' during exercise kills 19
Nineteen people were killed and 15 injured in a "misguided missile attack" on an Iranian support ship as the country's navy carried out drills in the Gulf of Oman, the military and state media said.
The Konarak was hit near the port of Jask on Iran's southern coastline on Sunday, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said.
The incident will refocus attention on the military four months after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps mistakenly shot down a civilian Ukrainian airliner as it climbed in airspace above Tehran, killing 176 people on board.
The vessel has been towed to shore for investigation. — Bloomberg News
