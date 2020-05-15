NATION/WORLD

Burr steps aside from post amid probe into stock sales
WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Richard Burr temporarily stepped aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday after the FBI served a search warrant for his cellphone as part of an investigation into a well-timed sale of stocks tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Burr, from North Carolina, said he would serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in 2023.
FBI officials showed up at Burr's home with the warrant on Wednesday, two people familiar with the investigation said, marking a significant escalation into the Justice Department's investigation into whether Burr exploited advance information when he unloaded as much as $1.7 million in stocks in the days before the coronavirus caused markets to plummet.— AP
Colorado tells tourists to stay away this year
DENVER — The Colorado Tourism Office has launched a campaign urging out-of-state travelers not to visit the state this summer amid the pandemic. The department instead launched a "Waiting to CO" campaign encouraging people to indulge their favorite Colorado pastimes at home. — AP
Scientists in Africa create locust-tracking tool
As a historic surge of desert locusts ravages East Africa, scientists are using a sophisticated air pollution model to anticipate where the destructive pests are being blown by the wind — and where they will strike next.
The crisis has reached historic proportions, with 10 countries experiencing infestations and about 42 million people possibly facing "severe acute food insecurity," according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.
Now, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have teamed up with Keith Cressman, the senior locust forecasting officer at the FAO, to develop a web app that can be used to forecast where the wind will blow locusts in order to inform countries where the threat will be next. — The Washington Post
Privacy groups say TikTok threatens children's privacy
Privacy watchdogs say that the popular TikTok video app is violating a children's privacy law and putting kids at risk.
A coalition of 20 groups, including the Center for Digital Democracy, filed a complaint Thursday with the Federal Trade Commission saying that TikTok is collecting personal information of kids under 13 without their parents' consent.
TikTok has drawn scrutiny from U.S. officials concerned about national-security risks due to its Chinese ownership. — AP
Senate reauthorizes surveillance powers
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday voted to extend three surveillance authorities as senators of both parties express concerns that the laws infringe on Americans' rights.
The surveillance provisions expired in March, the month lawmakers fled Washington because of the coronavirus pandemic. House lawmakers passed a bipartisan compromise bill just before leaving town. The compromise would renew the three surveillance authorities and impose new restrictions to try and appease civil liberties advocates in both parties.
The House may take up the Senate version as soon as Friday. — AP and the Washington Post
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.