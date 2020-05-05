NATION/WORLD

Scientists are on the trail of 'murder hornets'
The world's largest hornet — the size of a matchbox — is known for invading honeybee hives, decapitating all the bees and carrying the mangled thoraxes back to feed their young. And now they're in the United States.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is trying to track down the fearsome insects, which will direct their aggression toward people if threatened.
In a New York Times story, Conrad Bérubé, a beekeeper and entomologist in Nanaimo, Canada, described being stung by an Asian giant hornet as "like having red-hot thumbtacks being driven into my flesh." — The Washington Post
Called to order: Supreme Court is heard live
WASHINGTON — It was a morning of firsts for the Supreme Court, the first time audio of the court's arguments was heard live by the world and the first arguments by telephone.
The changes are a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has made holding courtroom sessions unsafe.
Arguments, scheduled to last an hour, ran 17 minutes long, but without serious problems. The justices politely took turns asking questions of the two sides' attorneys.
For its first foray into remote arguments, the court chose a somewhat obscure case about whether the travel website Booking.com can trademark its name. — AP
29 Purple Hearts awarded for brain injuries
WASHINGTON — Six Army soldiers who were injured in a ballistic missile attack in Iraq in January have been awarded Purple Hearts, and 23 others have been approved for the award, U.S. Central Command said Monday.
Navy Capt. Bill Urban said the awards were approved by Lt. Gen. Pat White, the top U.S. commander in Iraq, following a review.
About 110 U.S. service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian ballistic missile attack at al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Jan. 8.
The military decoration is awarded to those wounded or killed while serving their country. — AP
