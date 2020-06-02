IRS watchdog finds 879,415 high-income scofflaws

The Internal Revenue Service is letting hundreds of thousands of high-income individuals duck their tax obligations, according to a government watchdog report.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration found that 879,415 high-income individuals who didn't file returns cumulatively failed to pay $45.7 billion in taxes from 2014 to 2016 and that the agency hasn't tried to collect from many of those taxpayers. The IRS didn't input 326,579 of the cases into its enforcement system, and it closed 42,601 of the cases without ever working on them.

Failing to collect billions of dollars in unpaid taxes has a cost to taxpayers who follow the rules. The average U.S. household is paying an annual surtax of more than $3,000 to subsidize taxpayers who aren't paying all they owe, the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent oversight office within the IRS, found in January.— Bloomberg News

Kremlin says Trump called Putin to tell of summit idea

MOSCOW — U.S. President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday to tell him about his proposal to convene an international summit that would involve Russia, the Kremlin said.

Trump said Saturday he will postpone a meeting of the G7 leading industrialized nations and instead plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India. Trump told reporters that he feels the current makeup of the group is "very outdated."

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Russia was suspended in 2014 following its invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.— AP

Two airmen die in shooting at North Dakota base

A shooting early Monday left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said. The airmen are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. The military was investigating.— AP

Prediction of bountiful monsoon is good news across India

The forecast of a normal monsoon and its timely onset may cheer farmers and policymakers alike in India, with prospects of a bumper crop output seen lessening the severe impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

The weather office maintained on Monday its April forecast of a normal monsoon and announced that the weather phenomenon, which waters more than half of India's farmland, was on schedule.

The monsoon, which shapes the lives of millions and influences food prices, is critical for agriculture as it irrigates fields directly and fills reservoirs that help wintersown crops. It assumes greater significance this year as millions have lost their livelihoods because of stringent stay-at-home rules imposed to stem the coronavirus.— Bloomberg

