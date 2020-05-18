Tropical Storm Arthur crawls closer to coast
Tropical Storm Arthur crawled closer to the North Carolina coast Sunday evening, amid threats of some minor flooding and seas as the system moves off the Southeast seaboard.
Arthur formed Saturday in waters off Florida, marking the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The hurricane center said Arthur is expected to move near or just east of the coast of North Carolina on Monday and then turn away from the East Coast on Monday night and Tuesday. By Sunday night, the storm's swirling outer rain bands were skirting closer to the coast.— AP
Investigators open probe into L.A. explosion
LOS ANGELES — Police and fire investigators launched a criminal probe Sunday into the cause of an explosion at a hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles that sent firefighters running for their lives.
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's major crimes division were working with the city Fire Department's arson investigators to determine what might have sparked the blast that shot a ball of flames out of the building Saturday night and scorched a fire truck across the street, police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said.
The blast injured a dozen firefighters including some who ran out onto sidewalks, where they tore off their burning protective equipment, officials said.— AP
Canadian acrobatic jet crashes during show
KAMLOOPS, British Columbia — A Canadian acrobatic jet crashed into a British Columbia neighborhood Sunday during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic, killing one crew member, seriously injuring another and setting a house on fire.
The crash left debris scattered across the neighborhood near the airport in the city of Kamloops.
The Snowbirds are Canada's equivalent of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds or U.S. Navy's Blue Angels.
Video posted to Twitter appears to show two Snowbirds taking off from Kamloops Airport. One of the aircraft subsequently climbed into the sky before rolling over and plunging to the ground. The video appears to show at least one person ejecting from the plane before it disappears behind a stand of trees and an explosion is heard.— AP
Israel finally swears in government
JERUSALEM — After three deadlocked and divisive elections, a year and a half of political paralysis and another three-day delay because of political infighting in his Likud party, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally swore in his new government Sunday.
The Knesset, Israel's parliament, passed a vote of confidence in Netanyahu's new administration to end over 500 days of upheaval.
Over the weekend, both Netanyahu and his rivalturned-partner Benny Gantz announced their appointments for the new government — the most bloated in Israeli history with an expected 36 Cabinet ministers and 16 deputies.
Netanyahu and Gantz, a former military chief, announced last month they would put their differences aside to join forces to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout.— AP
Zoom outages disrupt church services
WASHINGTON — Video conferencing service Zoom said Sunday that it was investigating the cause of outages that apparently affected some users' ability to host and join meetings.
Zoom, which has become a staple during the coronavirus pandemic because it allows people to meet online rather than in person, said the problems seemed to affect a limited number of users.
Several churches in the U.S. were affected by the outages, with some migrating to YouTube or Facebook or rescheduling services.— AP
