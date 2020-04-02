FDA wants heartburn meds off the market
U.S. health regulators are telling drug makers to immediately pull their popular heartburn drugs off the market after determining that a contamination problem poses a greater risk than previously thought.
The move from the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday applies to all prescription and over-the counter versions of ranitidine, best known by the brand name Zantac. The drugs are widely used to treat stomach acid and ulcers.
Patients should stop taking any of the medications they have and throw them away, the FDA said. - AP
U.S. to send anti-drug ships near Venezuela
MIAMI — The Trump administration announced Wednesday that the U.S. is moving naval ships toward Venezuela as it enhances drug-fighting operations in the Caribbean after a U.S. drug indictment against Nicolás Maduro.
The mission has taken on greater urgency following last week's indictment of Maduro, Venezuela's embattled leader, for allegedly helping to lead a narcoterrorist conspiracy.
Maduro's communications minister, Jorge Rodriguez, called the deployment a "desperate attempt to distract attention from the tragic humanitarian crisis" in the U.S. caused by the coronavirus. — AP
More than 12,000 of you want to be an astronaut
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Who wants to be an astronaut? More than 12,000 people do, resulting in NASA's second-largest group of astronaut hopefuls.
NASA said Wednesday that Americans from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories applied to be part of the space agency's next astronaut class. The monthlong application period ended Tuesday. — AP
Iran or its proxies plan 'sneak attack,' Trump says
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Tehran should expect a bold U.S. response if Iran or Iranianbacked groups attack American forces or assets in Iraq.
Earlier, he tweeted that Iran or an Iran-backed militia is planning a "sneak attack" and warned that Iran would "pay a very heavy price" if it were carried out.
The saber rattling from Trump comes as Iran-backed militias are becoming more audacious in attacking U.S. personnel in Iraq.
— The Washington Post
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.