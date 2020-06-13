Wildfire near Tucson threatens homes
TUCSON, Ariz. — Hundreds of foothills homes on the outskirts of Tucson remained under an evacuation notice Friday as firefighters worked to keep a wildfire from moving downhill from canyons and ridges in mountains in a national forest.
Most of the western United States is experiencing extreme dryness or drought, creating challenging conditions for wildfire season, Bryan Henry, meteorologist with the National Interagency Fire Center, said in a recent fire season outlook.
Smoke from the fire plumed over a Tucson suburb Friday morning. — AP
Cambodian man kept live land mines as decorations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Authorities in northwestern Cambodia have scolded a man for his lawn decorations — old land mines and other abandoned ordnance still containing live explosives, an official said Friday.
About 30 unexploded munitions were hung from a tamarind tree and scattered around the man's yard, said Khen Srieng, an official from the Cambodian Mines Action Center, which oversees mine clearance.
He said the man used to be a junk collector and had gathered the devices from rice fields and forests near his home. — AP
