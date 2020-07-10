Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is back in prison
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal prison Thursday, after balking at certain conditions of the home confinement he was granted because of the pandemic.
Records obtained by the Associated Press said Cohen was ordered into custody after he "failed to agree to the terms of Federal Location Monitoring" in Manhattan.
But Cohen's laywers said he took issue with a condition of his home confinement that forbid him from speaking with the media and publishing a tell-all book. — AP
Seoul mayor's body found; he was facing allegations
SEOUL, South Korea — The missing mayor of South Korea's capital, reportedly embroiled in sexual harassment allegations, was found dead early Friday, half a day after giving his daughter a will-like message and then leaving home.
Police said they located the body of Park Won-soon, 64, in wooded hills in northern Seoul. Police found no signs of foul play. The reason for Park's disappearance wasn't clear. The Seoul-based SBS television network reported that one of Park's secretaries had lodged a complaint with police Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment that began in 2017. — AP
Biden wants to tighten 'Buy American' laws
DUNMORE, Pa. — Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Thursday proposed using the federal government's regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology companies.
Biden calls for a $400 billion, four-year increase in government purchasing of U.S.-based goods and services plus $300 billion in new research and development in U.S. technology concerns. He proposes tightening "Buy American" laws that are intended to benefit U.S. firms but can be easily circumvented. — AP
U.S. sanctions Chinese officials for rights abuses
WASHINGTON — The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party for human rights abuses targeting ethnic and religious minorities.
The decision to bar senior officials from the U.S. may draw a harsher response from China than other recent U.S. actions against Beijing. — AP
