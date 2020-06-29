Mississippi will remove rebel emblem from flag
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers voted Sunday to surrender the Confederate battle emblem from their state flag, more than a century after white supremacist legislators adopted the design a generation after the South lost the Civil War.
Mississippi's House and Senate voted in succession on Sunday to retire the flag, with broad support in each chamber. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, and the flag would lose its official status as soon as he acts.
The state had faced mounting pressure to change its flag during the past month amid international protests against racial injustice in the United States. Cheering and applause erupted as lawmakers hugged one another in the Senate with final passage. Even those on the opposite side of the issue hugged as an emotional day of debate drew to a close.
A commission will design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the words "In God We Trust." Voters will be asked to approve the new design in the Nov. 3 election. If they reject it, the commission will select a new design using the same guidelines, and that would be sent to voters later.— AP
Man held in fatal shooting at Louisville protest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect in the shooting death of a man during a Louisville protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor had taken part in demonstrations but was disruptive and had been asked by other protesters to leave, authorities and protesters said Sunday. The man, identified as Steven Nelson Lopez, was hospitalized after being wounded in the leg by gunfire from bystanders at the park who were defending themselves, an arrest citation said. He has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
Tyler Charles Gerth, 27, of Louisville died after being shot late Saturday at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, authorities said. The Courier Journal reported that Gerth was a vocal supporter of the protests.
For nearly a month, protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death to be charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old African American woman, was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant.— AP
Polish presidential vote appears headed for runoff
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's conservative president, Andrzej Duda, was the front-runner in Sunday's election but fell short of the needed 50% of votes to win in the first round, according to the projection of an exit poll.
A runoff July 12 would most likely pit the populist incumbent against the centrist Warsaw mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, who was in second place. Sunday's vote had been scheduled for May 10 but was postponed; the ruling party pressed to hold it despite the pandemic.— AP
