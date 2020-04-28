N.Y. cancels Democratic presidential primary
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York election officials decided Monday to strip Sen. Bernie Sanders from the ballot and cancel the state's Democratic primary.
Sanders withdrew from the race and endorsed front-runner Joe Biden this month, but had hoped to stay on the ballot in remaining primary states to accumulate delegates and influence the Dem party platform and rules.
But the state board of elections canceled the presidential primary fearing for voters' health during the pandemic. The state's Republican presidential primary was called off back in February after President Donald Trump was the only GOP candidate to qualified for the ballot.
— The New York Daily News
U.S. airstrike in Somalia killed, injured civilians
WASHINGTON — An American military airstrike in Somalia more than a year ago killed two civilians and injured three others, U.S. Africa Command acknowledged in a report Monday.
The deaths, confirmed by an internal investigation, mark only the second time Africa Command has determined that civilians were killed in a military strike in Somalia.
So far this year the U.S. has carried out 39 airstrikes against the al-Qaida linked alShabab extremist group. Last year's total for the whole year was 63.— AP
No gun-rights expansion after court tosses case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court sidestepped a major decision on gun rights Monday in a dispute over New York City's former ban on transporting guns.
The justices threw out a challenge from gun rights groups, including the National Rifle Association's New York affiliate. The court ruled that the city's move to ease restrictions on taking licensed, locked and unloaded guns outside the city limits, coupled with a change in state law to prevent New York from reviving the ban, left the court with nothing to decide.
The anti-climactic end to the Supreme Court case is a disappointment to gun rights advocates and relief to gun control groups.— AP
Maduro taps U.S. fugitive to revamp oil industry
MIAMI — President Nicolás Maduro on Monday named a powerful ally sanctioned by the U.S. as a drug kingpin, along with a cousin of the late socialist leader Hugo Chávez, to revamp Venezuela's oil industry amid massive gasoline shortages.
Tareck El Aissami was appointed oil minister and Asdrúbal Chávez tapped to head of state-run oil giant PDVSA. The shakeup comes amid crashing global oil prices. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently added El Aissami to its list of 10 most-wanted fugitives.— AP
