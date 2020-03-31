Judge halts suits against local Scout councils
DOVER, Del. — A Delaware bankruptcy judge has granted a request by the Boy Scouts of America to halt lawsuits against local Scout councils as the BSA works on its bankruptcy plan to set up a compensation fund for thousands of men who were molested as boys by Scout leaders.
Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein on Monday approved a proposed consent order that had been agreed to by the BSA and official bankruptcy committees representing abuse survivors and other unsecured creditors.
The Boy Scouts initially sought to halt all litigation against local councils for six months from the date of its Feb. 18 bankruptcy filing. The agreement forged with the creditors committees calls for the lawsuits to be put on hold through May 18, with the possibility of an extension. — AP
Payback is coming, North Korea tells U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Monday that "reckless remarks" by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made it clear that Washington has no intention of resuming nuclear talks, and warned that it is now compelled to pay back "the pains the U.S. has imposed on our people."
Pompeo last week said the international community must remain united in urging North Korea to return to nuclear talks and in continuing to apply pressure on its nuclear and missile programs.
North Korea said the action it would take would be designed to repay the U.S. for suffering it has inflicted on North Korea, in an apparent reference to U.S.led sanctions that the North says have stifled its economy. Diplomacy has been stalled since the breakdown of the second summit between Trump and Kim in Vietnam in early 2019. — AP
Van Gogh painting stolen in Netherlands
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in a smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said Monday.
The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam said that "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884" by the Dutch master was taken early Monday.
"I'm shocked and unbelievably annoyed that this has happened," said Singer Laren museum director Jan Rudolph de Lorm. — AP
