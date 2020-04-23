Dour predictions for Social Security, Medicare

The financial condition of the government's two biggest benefit programs remains shaky, with Medicare expected to become insolvent in just six years, while Social Security will be unable to pay full benefits starting in 2035, the government said Wednesday.

And that's before factoring a substantial hit to both programs from the coronavirus pandemic.

The depletion dates remained unchanged from last year's estimates. — AP

Cameras and troops watch for border crossers

Documents obtained by the Associated Press show the Trump administration has sent 60 more military surveillance cameras and 540 morel troops to the Mexican border this month to deter illegal crossings during the pandemic.

So far Mexico has reported a much lower infection rate than the U.S.— AP

