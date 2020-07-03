Fire at Iranian nuclear site hits centrifuge plant
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fire and an explosion struck a centrifuge production plant above Iran's underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility early Thursday, analysts said. It's one of the most tightly guarded sites in all of the Islamic Republic after earlier acts of sabotage there.
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran sought to downplay the fire, calling it an "incident" that only affected an under-construction "industrial shed."
The fire threatened to rekindle wider tensions across the Middle East. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency published a commentary addressing the possibility of sabotage by enemy nations such as Israel and the U.S. following other recent explosions in the country. — AP
Congressional leaders get intel briefing on bounties
WASHINGTON — The U.S. intelligence chiefs conducted classified briefings Thursday for congressional leaders who have demanded more answers about intelligence assessments that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump has called news reports about the assessments a "hoax," but hasn't directly addressed their substance or whether the U.S. has or will respond to Russia.
Top intelligence officials, including CIA Director Gina Haspel and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, conducted the closed-door briefing for a group of lawmakers dubbed the "gang of eight" — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. They regularly receive classified briefings at the highest levels, and leaders rarely speak about them. — AP
Landslide at jade mine in Myanmar kills 162
HPAKANT, Myanmar — At least 162 people were killed Thursday in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar. It was the worst in a series of deadly accidents at such sites in recent years that critics blame on the government's failure to take action against unsafe conditions. — AP
Death toll rises to 26 in Mexican attack
IRAPUATO, Mexico — The killing of 26 people in a drug rehabilitation center in central Mexico is the deadliest such attack in a decade and has led to calls for change in a prosperous state that has become a cartel battleground.
Police in Guanajuato state said Wednesday's attack occurred at a modest twostory house on the outskirts of Irapuato. Apparently the attackers shot every male at the rehab center, letting only the females go.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that "changes must be made to solve Guanajuato's problem." — AP
