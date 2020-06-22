1 dead, 11 injured in shooting in Minneapolis nightlife hub
MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting in a popular Minneapolis nightlife area early Sunday left one man dead and 11 people wounded in a chaotic scene that sent people ducking into restaurants and other businesses for cover.
The shooting broke out shortly after midnight in the city's Uptown neighborhood, a nightlife hub with bars, restaurants and retail stores.
The man died at the hospital, police said. None of the other injuries were considered life threatening.
Police said they believe there was more than one shooter and have not said what may have prompted the shooting.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said during a Sunday press conference that it was "tragic and senseless violence" and called the recent uptick in violent crime a public health crisis.
The Uptown area is about 3 miles west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighborhood hit by vandalism and fires in the wake of George Floyd's May 25 death after being arrested by Minneapolis police. Some of the violence from that period reached as far as Uptown, and many storefronts are still protected by plywood.— AP
Deadly stabbing at U.K. park was terrorism, police say
READING, England — A stabbing rampage that killed three people as they sat in a British park on a summer evening is being considered a terrorist attack, police said Sunday. A man who is believed to be the lone attacker was in custody, but officials said the motive for the carnage was unclear.
Authorities said they were not looking for any other suspects, and they did not raise Britain's official terrorism threat level.
Three people were killed and three others seriously wounded in the stabbing Saturday in Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town of 200,000 people 40 miles west of London.
Police said "incredibly brave" unarmed officers detained a 25-year-old local man at the scene.— AP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.