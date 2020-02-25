Hurricanes President Don Waddell made some upgrades before the NHL trade deadline struck Monday to better position his team in the tightly contested Metropolitan Division over the final six weeks of the season.

The Hurricanes acquired center Vincent Trocheck in a multiplayer deal with Florida. And they bulked up their defense by adding Sami Vatanen from New Jersey and sending a first-round draft pick to land Brady Skjei from the New York Rangers.

The Hurricanes weren't the only Metropolitan team making moves when just seven points separate the third-place Philadelphia Flyers and seventh-place Rangers.

The New York Islanders acquired Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators, and signed the forward to a six-year contract extension.

Patrick Marleau is back in the Eastern Conference after the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired him in a trade with San Jose. The Penguins then brought back forward Conor Sheary in a trade with Buffalo.

Overall, the 32 trades completed were the most on the NHL's final day of trading.— The Associated Press

MONDAY'S GAME

BLUE JACKETS 4, SENATORS 3, OT: Emil Bemstrom scored 4:35 into overtime, and host Columbus snapped an eight-game losing streak. Nick Foligno scored twice.

