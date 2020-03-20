December 4, 1938 - March 17, 2020
Survived by wife, Janet M.; son, Brian (Angelique); daughter, Pamela Wesson (Yancey); one grandson, Alex; one granddaughter, Destiney; sisters, Liletta and Astrid; and brothers, Karl and Peter (Bonnie).
Private Family Services. Memorials are suggested to the Omaha Food Bank.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
