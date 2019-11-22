February 9, 1957 November 19, 2019

Survived by: husband of 38 years, Michael; sons: Ryan and wife Janae, Drew; daughter Meghan Robeson and husband Jared; grandchildren: Allison, Amelia, Henry; many sibling, other relatives and friends.

GATHERING of Family and Friends: Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 5-7pm, with a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus Rd. Gretna, NE. MEMORIAL MASS Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Gretna. Interment; Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Gretna, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY SOUTHWEST CHAPEL

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

