McCrea, Jerry Adams

October 25, 1941 - March 14, 2020
Preceeded in death by parents, Russell C. and Hazel (Adams) McCrea; stepmother, Norma J. McCrea; brother, Robert McCrea. Survived by wife, Mary Anne McCrea; 6 children, 14 grandchildren; stepbrother, Darrell McCrea. Was a member of the Masonic Lodge East Gate No. 630 AF & AM in Kansas City, MO and Lions Club International. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Lions Clubs International Foundation,
Department 4547, Carol Stream, IL 60122.
CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN
11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200
