Mavs snap 11-gameslide, avenge close loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Purdue Fort Wayne handed UNO a painful loss in Omaha last month, when the Mastodons made two free throws with less than a second left for a one-point win.
The Mavericks made sure Saturday's game didn't come down to the wire.
UNO led throughout the final three quarters to snap an 11-game losing streak with a 65-51 victory.
The Mavs went on a 12-0 run midway through the first half to build a 20-9 lead and never trailed again. Senior Rayanna Carter had a basket and four assists during that run.
Fort Wayne, however, hit five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the second to cut the deficit to 36-33. But UNO responded with a 13-4 run to secure its first win since Jan. 4 - and its first on the road in 22 games. Freshman Kia Wilson, who finished with a career-high 13 points and six rebounds, scored five during the run.
Freshman Ella Ogier led UNO (7-20) with 20 points. Carter added 14 points and six assists while Kia Wilson finished with a career-high 13 points.
UNO, 2-12 in league play, moved past the Mastodons into eighth place in the standings. The Mavs will play their home finale against North Dakota at 7 p.m. Thursday.
