Conan
Sales of Corona beer are down because people are mistakenly connecting it to the coronavirus. Yeah, the same thing happened a few years ago to Ebola beer, remember that? Remember when no one was buying Bird Flu Hot Pockets?
Popeye's chicken is coming out with its own line of clothing. The clothes come in small, medium, large and "oh you must eat at Popeye's."
President Trump unveiled his new 2020 campaign slogan: "Stronger. Safer. More prosperous." This narrowly beat out Trump's second choice, "Less impeach-y"
A Little Late With Lilly Singh
Instead of just my dad walking me down the aisle, both my parents walk with me — I can't think of anything more romantic than the sound of my mom and dad arguing.
It's totally normal to leave some clumps of hair behind when you shower, but after I take a shower, it looks like someone drowned the Gremlins.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
I read that Las Vegas is no longer using its famous slogan, "What Happens Here, Stays Here." They've already come up with a new slogan: "What Happens Here Gets Posted on Instagram, and You're Fired."
There was an impeachment bombshell that just came out, and it could possibly bring down Trump's presidency, or as it's known in the White House: Monday.
Super Bowl LIV is on Sunday! So many exciting questions: Who will win? Who will lose? Most importantly, who will take the hint when the game's over, it's time to leave my house!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.