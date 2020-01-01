May 31, 1928 - December 22, 2019
Of Omaha. Preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Dreier) Langenfeld; his parents, Herman and Magdalen (Heese) Langenfeld; sisters, Ruth Haberkorn and Joan Langenfeld; brothers, Mark and Owen Langenfeld; son-in-law, Christopher Seitzer. He is survived by his son, Br. Thomas Langenfeld of Spencer, MA; daughters: Amy (Lon) Licata of Superior CO, Gwen (John) Sullivan, Susie Langenfeld, Jeannie Seitzer, Maureen (Sam) Billig, all of Omaha, and Mary (Dayn Perry) Langenfeld of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Ellie, Kailey, and Lexi Licata; Katie, Mitchell, and Cole Sullivan; Gus and Harrison Seitzer; Grace, Cora, Oliver, Calvin, Henry, and Sammy Billig; and Wyatt Perry; sisters, Neil Coenen and Edna Finken-Schafer; brothers, Vern (Carolyn), and Gail Langenfeld; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 2, 4:30-7pm, at St. Pius X Catholic Church (6905 Blondo St.) with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at the church. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, Jan. 3, 10:30am at St Pius X Catholic Church. Private Internment. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.
