Lancers near first after 10th straight win

Ryan Lautenbach scored two unassisted goals as Omaha won its 10th straight game Sunday with a 5-2 victory over the Lincoln Stars at Ralston Arena.

The winning streak, which dates to Feb. 1, has vaulted the Lancers up the Western Conference standings. Omaha now stands at 59 points, just one behind first-place Waterloo — though the Lancers have played one more game.

Omaha (26-12-6-1) outshot the Stars (21-18-3-2) 30-18, and Kyle McClellan made 16 saves.

The Lancers scored with one second remaining in the first period when Logan Will beat Lincoln goalie Jacob Mucitelli. Lautenbach made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal early in the second.

The Stars answered with two goals in less than a minute to tie the score, but Jack Randl scored his 12th of the season with 2:15 remaining to put Omaha back on top 3-2.

Alexander Campbell and Lautenbach each tacked on a goal in the third.

The Lancers will host Green Bay for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.

