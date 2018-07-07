Kraft puts struggles behind him, grabs lead

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Kelly Kraft is about to find out whether he's ready to handle the lead entering the weekend for the first time on the PGA Tour.
Kraft shot a 7-under 63 in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Friday to take a one-stroke edge over first-round leader Webb Simpson and Anirban Lahiri of India.
Kraft posted his career-best round at the Old White TPC. He is at 13-under 127.
Kraft is looking to turn around a season that has included missed cuts in seven of his 10 previous tournaments, including last week at the Quicken Loans National. But he has had some success in West Virginia, where he tied for fifth last year.
"I've kind of changed my attitude a little bit starting with last week," Kraft said. "I just feel like I'm ready to keep playing good."
Kraft made four birdies on the front nine and didn't let a bogey on the par-5 12th hole derail him. He added birdies on the next two holes and took the lead with a sixfoot birdie putt on the par-4 16th.
Reminded that it's his first time leading a PGA Tour event after 36 holes, Kraft said he was confident.
"I've been up there before and I know I can play out here," he said. "I'm just looking for two more low ones and a bunch of scoring opportunities."
Lahiri shot a career-low 61 and Simpson had a 67. Both are at 12under.
Lahiri has yet to make a bogey in his first trip to The Greenbrier resort. He found just eight of 14 fairways but reached all 18 greens in regulation Friday. Four of his nine birdies were putts of 18 feet or longer.
"I've been feeling good over the last two weeks," Lahiri said. "I've seen the improvement on the golf course and I've tried to plug the gaps that I've found over the last two weeks. And I'm happy that more than anything else I haven't dropped a shot. But I'm not thinking about that. The focus is just to put myself in the best position that I can, and that's a big positive for me."
After shooting 61 on Thursday, Simpson sawhis chance for a very low score end quickly on Friday.
Starting on the back nine, Simpson hit a tee shot that went out of bounds and made double-bogey on the par-5 12th, a hole he had eagled the day before. He then bogeyed the par-4 13th after his tee shot found the rough. He made five birdies the rest of his round.
"It was not the start I was looking for," Simpson said. "I hung in there. I weathered that storm and made some birdies there on the front nine to keep it under par and give myself a chance for the weekend."
Jason Kokrak shot 64 and is in fourth place at 11-under. Whee Kim of South Korea and Harold Varner III were at 10-under. Kim shot 68 and Varner shot 64.
Simpson is the only one among the top six players on the leader board with a PGA Tour win. Since its 2010 debut, the tournament has produced four first-time winners, including three rookies.
In other tournaments:
Former Husker Brady Schnell shot an even-par 72 Friday to make the cut at the Web.com Tour's Lecom Health Challenge at Findley Lake, New York.
Schnell, who had two birdies and two bogeys on the day, made the cut on the number as he's at 3-under for the tournament. Dudley Hart, Hank Lebioda and Sebastian Munoz are tied for the lead at 11-under.
Another former Husker, Brandon Crick, shot 73 Friday and missed the cut.
Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Matthieu Pavon of France and Dutch golfer Erik van Rooyen share the lead after the second round of the Irish Open on Friday, while Danny Willett's return to form catapulted him into contention at Ballyliffin Golf and Country Club.
Willett reached a career-high ranking of ninth after claiming his first major title at the 2016 Masters, but slumped to 442nd after missing his ninth cut in 12 events at last week's French Open.
The 30-year-old Englishman added a 2-under 70 to his opening 68 to lie two shots behind Fox (69), Pavon (68) and Van Rooyen (65).
Joakim Lagergren is one off the lead at 7-under, withWillett joined at 6-under by Sam Horsfield and Zander Lombard. Lee Westwood is 5-under, while tournament host Rory McIlroy is seven off the pace after a disappointing 73.
"It's been tough to see somebody that good struggle for that amount of time but today was the Danny Willett of old and it's nice to see," European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn said.
Willett is relieved to finally be injury free after knee, back and shoulder problems.
"It's nice to come out and hit the shots that you can see in practice and actually perform still under pressure when the clubs are in your hand and you're trying to obviously improve what you're doing. It's been a tough 18 months but I'm very happy to be playing nicely."
Sei Young Kim birdied her first four holes Friday to shoot a 7-under 65 and surge to the lead after the second round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
Kim is at 16-under 128, which put her four shots ahead of Yu Liu. Kim could have had a much bigger lead but missed birdie putts on her 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes.
Liu made the big move of the day with a 9-under 63 to grab sole possession of second place. It was the lowest score of her career. She jump-started her round with an eagle on the par-5 third, with her 3-wood from about 245 yards stopping 15 feet from the flag, then birdied four of the next six holes.
Defending champion Katherine Kirk, who had a one-shot lead after a 10-under 62 in the first round, couldn't get her putting going, though, and settled for 71. She is one of five players who are five shots off the pace at 133.
While Kirk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation, she managed only two birdies and needed 33 putts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.