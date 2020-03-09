June 2, 1929 - March 6, 2020
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Nellie (Karnish) Kaluza; brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Kenneth and Tim; and daughters-inlaw, Rowena Kaluza and Peggy Weeth.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dolores Kaluza; children, John Kaluza III, Peggy (David) Fischman, Karen (Dick) Creek, Terry Kaluza, Kenneth (Donna) Kaluza, and Colleen (Kevin) Purcell; 17 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and other family.
VISITATION: Tuesday, March 10, from 5-7 pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7 pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, March 11, at 10 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 4112 So. 26th Street. Interment in St John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
