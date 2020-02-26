NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence will star in the Adam McKay comedy "Don't Look Up" for Netflix.

The streaming giant announced last week that it acquired the project. McKay, who wrote the script, will direct the film about two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn of an approaching asteroid heading for Earth.

Lawrence has been little seen on the big screen lately, most recently co-starring in last year's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." The 29-year-old actress took a roughly twoyear hiatus from acting, but has recently returned to work. She recently wrapped production on an untitled film for A24 directed by Lila Neugebauer.

"I'm so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence," McKay said in a statement. "She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite act.' And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way."

McKay's most recently movie was 2018's Oscar-nominated "Vice," starring Christian Bale as Dick Cheney.

