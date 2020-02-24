JAYS QUICK OFF STARTING BLOCK
KENNETH FERRIERA / THE WORLD-HERALD

The Bluejays started with a flurry of 3s — 10 in the first half — and never let up Sunday. Their 81-59 victory over No. 21 Butler secured a program-record fifth win over a ranked opponent, and Christian Bishop (pictured blocking Bryce Golden's shot) was a big factor. The sophomore hit his career high in points (19), blocks (four) and steals (three) to help CU win its fifth straight. That matches the longest conference streak since the Jays joined the Big East. At 11-4, Creighton — 22-6 overall — remains one game behind first-place Seton Hall (12-3) in the conference standings. CU plays next at St. John's on March 1.

