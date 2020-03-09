January 29, 1951 - March 7, 2020
Hastings, NE. Passed away on Saturday, at Good Samaritan Society, Grand Island Village, Grand Island, NE.
Rita Mary (Botkin) Jaworski was born in Kansas City, MO on January 29, 1951, and left this Earthly life at the age of 69. Her family lived in Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania before moving to Omaha in 1967. She was a graduate of Omaha Burke High School and an Honor Graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln. She married Thomas H. Jaworski on March 16, 1973. Rita taught country school for four years, raised her family and then started a twenty-five-year career as an instructor with Mid-Nebraska Community Services.
Since retiring, she worked part-time at Calico Cottage Quilt Shop in Hastings, teaching classes. An accomplished seamstress and quilter, Rita earned many Blue Ribbons at the County and State Fairs. Rita was very active in the Hastings Quilters Guild and also served on the Executive Board of the Nebraska Quilters Guild, which also awarded her the Variable Star Award in 2002 for her contributions to quilting.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence A and Dorothy L Botkin; and her sister, Louis Botkin Keng. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Tom; daughter, Sarah (Greg) Fisher; sons, Adam (Christy), and Jonathan (Janelle); sisters, Edna Franks (Rocky Ryun), and Laura Stang (Mark Byrne); brother, Dale (Lisa) Botkin; 8 grandchildren; nieces and cousins.
ROSARY will be at Butler Volland Chapel, Hastings on Tuesday, March 10, at 7:30 pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL on Wednesday, March 11, at 1:30 pm at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with Father Jeremy Hazuka, officiating. There will be a Lunch preceding the Mass from 11 am - 12:30 pm at St. Michael's Theisen Hall. Memorials may be given to the University of Nebraska Foundation (for the International Quilt Museum Education and Outreach Programs); Morrison Cancer Center; American Cancer Society; and St. Michael's Catholic Church, Hastings.
LIVINGSTON BUTLER VOLLAND FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER
1225 N. Elm Ave,, Hastings NE 68901 | 402-462-2147
