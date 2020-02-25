HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden expressed confidence Monday that he would win Saturday's South Carolina primary as he and other Democrats fight to loosen front-runner Bernie Sanders' grip on the party's 2020 presidential nomination.
Opening the most critical week of his campaign, Biden said he would win "by plenty" in South Carolina.
No state holds more sway over the former vice president's political future. Biden is betting that a strong showing among African American voters will give his campaign the needed boost to recover from disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, scored a commanding win in Nevada over the weekend, giving him two consecutive victories after a tie with Pete Buttigieg in Iowa.
Sanders faced blowback from critics in both parties Monday after he defended his past comments about the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro's rule in an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes.''
"We're very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but you know, it's unfair to simply say everything is bad, you know?" Sanders said on the program. "When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?"
Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., was among Sanders' vocal critics. House Democrats already are fighting against GOP attempts to label them as socialists.
"I'm hoping that in the future, Senator Sanders will take time to speak to some of my constituents before he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro," the first-term Democrat tweeted.
Vice President Mike Pence also took aim at Sanders: "For Bernie Sanders to tout a literacy program in the midst of the tyranny of Cuba is just truly remarkable.''
This report includes material from the Hill news site.
CAMPAIGN 2020: POLICY PITCHES
Child care: Bernie Sanders on Monday joined fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren in proposing that a "wealth tax" finance government-funded child care from infancy through age 3 for every family, then provide universal pre-kindergarten programs after that. Sanders called the nation's child care and early education "an international embarrassment.'' His proposal would provide 10 hours of daily child care.
Tax deduction: Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Monday that he would roll back the Trump administration's cap on the state and local tax deduction, which disproportionately affects residents of high-tax states such as California. Buttigieg's tax proposal appears designed to appeal to California voters. Under the law, the total amount of state and local taxes that can be deducted from federal taxable income is $10,000. - AP and the Los Angeles Times
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.