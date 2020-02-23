DES MOINES (AP) — An Iowa State Senate committee gave almost unanimous support to a bill that would place certain restrictions on a proposed constitutional amendment to allow convicted felons to vote.
The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the bill on Wednesday, making it eligible for full Senate debate. The bipartisan support might signal that Gov. Kim Reynolds will get her proposed constitutional amendment this year, but it might have limitations she has previously disliked.
Even if passed by the full Senate and the House, the bill would take effect only if the Legislature and voters approve a separate constitutional amendment that would automatically restore felon voting rights upon the completion of a sentence.
Reynolds asked lawmakers to pass the constitutional amendment last year, and the House approved it on a vote of 95-2, without restrictions. But some senators balked at restoring voting rights before the complete repayment of restitution and wanted serious crimes like murder and manslaughter excluded. Those crimes would still require a pardon for the felon's voting rights to be restored.
This year, senators offered a bill imposing those exemptions and repayment requirements. Democratic State Sen. Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids, who has opposed the repayment requirement, voted against the bill.
Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen said she would have preferred a more inclusive bill but supported the measure because it helps expand access to the polls.
"Clearly if Democrats were in control, we would have had a different piece of legislation coming out of the Judiciary Committee because we believe in expanding voter rights," she said. "Sometimes when you're in the minority, you get what you get. It expands voter rights, but it's not as extensive as I would like to see."
It's unclear whether the bill's restitution requirement would withstand court challenge.
Just hours before the Senate committee advanced the bill, a federal appeals court in Atlanta declared a similar requirement in Florida unconstitutional. The three judge panel upheld a lower court's preliminary injunction halting enforcement of the law, which critics say amounts to an unfair poll tax that would disenfranchise many released felons.
Republican State Sen. Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs, an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent who authored the Iowa bill, rejected that view.
"It's not a poll tax. It's not a fee. It's a murder tax. It's a sexual assault tax. It's a tax that a court of law assessed in a criminal proceeding to say that this victim that you created out there is owed some compensatory damages," he said.
Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican, said Thursday that the House is willing to consider the Senate bill.
"We have given the indication to the Senate that we're willing to work with them to decide what we can do to make it work," he said.
Reynolds said Wednesday that her main focus is to get the constitutional amendment passed. Lawmakers haven't yet acted on that resolution. Reynolds said she's comfortable with excluding the most serious crimes from automatic restoration of voting rights.
Despite past opposition, she indicated a willingness to talk with lawmakers about restitution requirements.
