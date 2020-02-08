DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price, under pressure following the state's presidential caucus debacle, said Friday that an independent review will determine what caused the problems that led to a dayslong delay in reporting the results, inconsistencies in the numbers and no clear winner.
"We will be undergoing an independent, forensic review," Price told reporters Friday in Des Moines. "What went right? What went wrong? Start to finish."
On Monday night, an app that local Democratic volunteers were to use to report the results from almost 1,700 precincts failed, and then a massive backlog of phone reports and inquiries followed. It brought the reporting of the results of the leadoff presidential nominating contest to a standstill.
It took until Thursday for the state party, which operates the series of statewide political meetings, to issue what it said are complete results.
In those figures, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.
The Associated Press said Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner based on the available information. The results as reported by the Iowa Democratic Party, the AP believes, may not be fully accurate.
Price also announced that he was extending until Monday the deadline for presidential candidates to request a review of the results of the Iowa presidential caucuses andwas allowing campaigns to submit their own data for comparison by noon Saturday. The original date for presidential candidates to request a review of the results was midday Friday.
Nonetheless, Price said the state party would be allocating the national delegates won in Monday's contest over the weekend.
The breakdown in Iowa also exposed a rift between the state party and the Democratic National Committee, whose chairman, TomPerez, asked the Iowa party to conduct a recanvass. However, by party rules, only the candidates are allowed to request such a process.
Buttigieg campaign spokesman Chris Meagher told the AP in a tex tmessage that the campaign would not be requesting a recanvass of the Iowa results. Sanders' campaign officials did not reply to a request for comment on a recanvass.
Buttigieg has won 13 national delegates in Iowa while Bernie Sanders has won 12, with one final delegate left undecided, according to the AP's delegate count. Elizabeth Warren got eight delegates, Joe Biden got six and Amy Klobuchar got one.
