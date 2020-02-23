DESMOINES (AP) — The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday refused to let a group of lawmakers and attorneys move forward with two lawsuits challenging a law passed last year that gave the governor more power over the selection of Supreme Court and Appeals Court judges.
One case was filed by a group of Democratic lawmakers and lawyers, some of whom are members of the state judicial selection commission restructured by the new law.
Bob Rush, a former Democratic state senator and an attorney, is a plaintiff in the case and represented the others who filed the lawsuit.
The suit alleges that the bill violates the Iowa Constitution because it contains multiple subjects and fails to clearly describe the subject matter of the bill. It also alleges that the Legislature encroached on Judicial Branch powers by dictating a shorter term of office for the chief justice.
The bill was passed at the end of the 2019 legislative session in a catch-all funding and policy bill.
The case was dismissed by a judge who said the lawmakers, lawyers and commission members didn't have legal standing to challenge the law.
A divided Appeals Court on Wednesday upheld that ruling in a 3-2 decision. Three Republican appointees, including one appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, favored dismissing the lawsuits, while two appointees of former Democratic Gov. Chet Culver said the cases should have been allowed to move forward.
Rush said he will ask the Iowa Supreme Court to review the decision.
The Appeals Court did not say whether the law is constitutional, only that the lawsuit should not be allowed to go to trial because none of the plaintiffs had legal standing to challenge the law.
The judicial commission members claimed that the new law, which gives the governor a majority of appointees on the 17-member panel, diluted the votes of the lawyer members.
Critics say the changes inserted politics into the judicial selection system and shifted the balance in favor of the governor. Supporters say lawyers previously had too much clout in the process.
The court said each commission member still has one vote and each vote carries the same weight as before, so they have no standing to sue.
The Democratic legislators who sued also have no standing to challenge the law, the court said. A lawmaker would need to show injury in a personal and individual way, and the plaintiff lawmakers did not do so in this case, the court ruled.
The court also noted that Reynolds has already appointed judges to the Appeals Court and the Supreme Court under the new law and asked what would happen if the lawsuit was successful.
"What would then be a meaningful redress? Would we be advancing the cause of the rule of law or only muddying the waters of highly political issues? How would the confidence of the public be impacted?" they asked.
A similar result came in the second legal challenge to the law, filed by Des Moines lawyer Thomas Duff.
He interviewed to be an Appeals Court judge but wasn't a finalist. His legal challenges are similar to the first lawsuit, but he claimed that because he was personally affected by the new makeup of the commission, he had a better chance of proving standing to sue.
"Duff can neither show an injury nor could any such injury be subject to redress in this court," the judges said in ordering his case to be dismissed.
Judge David Danilson wrote in a dissenting opinion that he would allow the cases to move forward, declaring that the plaintiffs have standing because the questions are of significant public importance and centered on constitutional rights. Allowing a trial "assures access to justice, provides certainty and consistency in the law, and assures our citizens that we will resolve critical issues regarding the state government guaranteed to them under the Iowa Constitution."
Judge Amanda Potterfield agreed with Danilson.
Duff said he will also ask the Supreme Court to review the decision.
"It doesn't make sense to me that they can pass a bill in the middle of the night and no one can challenge it. How can that be the law?" Duff said.
Reynolds said Wednesday that she was happy with the ruling and that the new nominating system is working well.
"They've done a great job of sending me great selections, so I believe that it's working and it's doing well," she said.
