FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list Sunday, further putting in doubt whether the former AL MVP will play again.
The 36-year-old Pedroia has played nine games over the past two seasons. The fourtime all-star has spent the time trying to recover from an injury he sustained when Baltimore's Manny Machado slid spikes-high into his left knee in May 2017.
Pedroia has two years and $25 million remaining on his contract.
Fiers gets warm reception
MESA, Ariz. — It's been a tumultuous few months for Mike Fiers, the current A's pitcher and former Houston player who helped expose the Astros' sign-stealing scandal that's rocked Major League Baseball. But on a cool Sunday in Arizona, the 34-year-old received a largely warm reception during his first spring training appearance in Mesa.
"Oakland's going to support us no matter what," Fiers said after throwing two perfect innings against San Francisco. "They've always been there. It's fun, it's fun playing in front of these fans and with these guys. Just a great day of baseball."
Not Bumgarner's first rodeo
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been competing in rodeo events under the alias Mason Saunders and even won $26,560 in a teamroping competition in December, according to a story published Sunday by The Athletic.
Bumgarner told the website he competed in rodeos for a while, including in March of last year two days before pitching for the San Francisco Giants in a Cactus League spring training game. He has been roping since he was 15 or 16 years old and said he's been at it so long that "it's just part of who you are."
The 2014 World Series MVP agreed to an $85 million, five-year contract with the Diamondbacks in December, about two weeks after winning a rodeo competition in Wickenburg, Arizona.
In other news:
Padres:Free agent second baseman Brian Dozier and San Diego reached agreement on a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training.
Dozier has played in the World Series the past two years. He hit 20 home runs with 50 RBIs for the champion Nationals last season. The 32-year-old Dozier was an all-star with Minnesota in 2015 and hit 42 home runs for the Twins the next year.
