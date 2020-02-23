Incubation could be longer than 14 days; global infection numbers rise

BEIJING — Scientists were studying a case in China that suggested the incubation period for coronavirus could be longer than 14 days, potentially casting doubt on quarantine criteria even as the epidemic moved into new regions.
The potential for a longer incubation period was linked to a patient in China's Hubei province, where the virus was first detected in December. A 70-year-old man was infected with coronavirus but did not show symptoms until 27 days later, the local government reported.
On Saturday, South Korea and Japan both reported a sharp spike in cases, while an additional 97 people died of the virus in China and a sixth person died in Iran. Italian authorities Saturday said the country was seeing a sudden rise in coronavirus cases, with at least 58 confirmed in the past two days, an outbreak that represents the largest yet across Europe.
Meanwhile, scientists in China reported indications that the virus might be transmissible through urine.
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Saturday that WHO experts were due to arrive that day in Wuhan, China, the center of the coronavirus outbreak. The team has visited three Chinese provinces, Tedros said in a speech in Geneva.
Outside China, Tedros said the WHO is concerned about the number of cases without a clear epidemiological link, such as recent travel to China or contact with a person known to be infected.
The WHO also has been sending medical supplies to Africa and training the continent's health care workers to prepare them for the virus' possible arrival there, Tedros said. The only confirmed case of the coronavirus in Africa is in Egypt.
"Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for COVID-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems," Tedros said.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has not visited Wuhan since the outbreak began, was briefed that the situation in the city and in surrounding Hubei province "remains grim and complex," according to a report by the official Xinhua News Agency published Saturday.
"The nationwide inflection point of the epidemic has not yet arrived," the report said after ameeting of Communist Party leaders.
China's National Health Commission reported early Sunday that 648 new cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed Friday, taking the total to more than 77,000. The rate of infection outside Hubei appears to have slowed markedly, although there has been a great deal of confusion about the statistics as officials have repeatedly changed the criteria for confirming cases.
Among the new cases discovered Friday were a 70-year-old man in Hubei who was confirmed as infected after 27 days in isolation, while a man in Jiangxi province tested positive after 14 days of centralized quarantine and five days of isolation at home. On Thursday, authorities reported that a man in Hubei had tested positive for coronavirus after what appeared to be a 38-day incubation period with no symptoms.
The United States is also struggling with domestic fallout from its responses to the virus. The California city of Costa Mesta has sued the federal government over its plan to transfer quarantined coronavirus patients from the Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento to the former Fairview Developmental Center as early as this weekend. The city said that the area in question is surrounded by residential neighborhoods and that placing patients with a highly contagious disease so close by could pose a risk to public health. A federal judge granted Costa Mesa's request Friday, temporarily blocking the transfer of up to 50 patients.
