NEW DELHI — President Donald Trump commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "working very hard on religious freedom" and declined to discuss a controversial new citizenship law that set off protests across the country, saying the matter was "really up to India."
Trump's comments came amid the deadliest outbreak of communal violence in India's capital in decades. At least 13 people were killed in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday when clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims in the northeastern part of the city.
The violence was triggered by a confrontation between Hindu supporters of the citizenship law and mostly Muslim opponents. The Modi government has made large strides in recent months toward its agenda of emphasizing Hindu primacy in India over Muslims.
Trump visited Modi's home region and the historic Taj Mahal before arriving in New Delhi. Trump's good mood was evident throughout his 36-hour visit.
In one of the most striking scenes of the trip, Trump and first lady Melania Trump lofted handfuls of flower petals above the memorial, filling the air with a cloud of red.
On Tuesday, Modi and Trump praised each other. Trump said he had a "really great relationship" with the Indian leader.
Trump was particularly enthusiastic about the welcome extended to him a day earlier in the western city of Ahmedabad, where 100,000 people attended a rally with the two leaders. "Somebody said it was the greatest greeting ever given to any head of state by any country," Trump told reporters.
The visit was long on symbolism and short on substance. A much-discussed deal to resolve long-standing differences over trade remains elusive. The Indian government released a list of three minor agreements: joint memorandums on mental health and medical-device safety, plus a letter of cooperation between energy companies.
The prospects for partnership remain promising in the security realm, where the United States and India are looking to counter a risingChina. Trump announced that the two countries were moving ahead with a $3 billion sale of American military equipment.
