Creighton announces partnership with Arizona State
Creighton University announced Friday that its health sciences programs in Phoenix have partnered with Arizona State University.
The collaboration will boost health education options for Arizona State students while enhancing research opportunities for students in Creighton's Phoenix-based health programs.
Creighton is building a $100 million campus in the city's Park Central area. Arizona State students will have a shot at some seats in three of Creighton's health sciences doctoral programs.
In return, Creighton students in the Phoenix programs will have a chance to do research at Arizona State facilities under ASU faculty mentors.
UNO's teacher education department wins NU award
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said last week that the University of Nebraska at Omaha's teacher education department has won NU's 2020 Departmental Teaching Award.
The award has recognized departments and units since 1993 for their contributions to the NU system's teaching efforts.
200-plus high school juniors to attend leadership conference
More than 200 metro area high school juniors will engage Wednesday in the Youth Frontiers Leadership Conference at Girls Inc. at 2811 N. 45th St.
The juniors will be from the College Possible program and Avenue Scholars, which help students from low-income backgrounds. Youth Frontiers is a Minnesota-based program that seeks to improve the way students treat one another in school.
Creighton will host at least 50 high schoolers for Brain Day
Creighton University will hold Brain Day on campus on March 21.
At least 50 high school students and 40 college volunteers will be involved in neuroscience-related learning and activities.
Among other things, students will participate in a competition called the Brain Bee. Brain Day will also expose the high school students to lab work and dissection, faculty speakers and neuroscience panels.
Neuroscience college majors, the Creighton Neuroscience Club and the Creighton Nu Rho Psi honor society will provide volunteers. Many of those volunteers have already gone to participating high schools to tutor students leading up to the event. — Rick Ruggles
