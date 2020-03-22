Need to feed your hunger for Husker football? YouTube to the rescue.
The World-Herald Husker team — knowing you could use some triple option and mad dog blitzes during a tough time — came up with 25 Husker games from the past 25 years to enjoy.
Here are the previous entries and two new ones. We will list games each day until we hit the final game in 1995.
2017: Nebraska 25, Purdue 24
2016: Nebraska 35, Oregon 32
2015: Nebraska 39, Michigan State 38
2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34, OT 2013: Nebraska 27,
Northwestern 24
2012: Nebraska 29, Northwestern 28
2012: Nebraska 30, Wisconsin 27
2011: NEBRASKA 34, OHIO STATE 27
Why it's cool: The best comeback in Husker football history, as Nebraska overcame a 27-6 deficit in the pouring rain against coach Bo Pelini's alma mater. Pelini was fired up during — and after — the game, which required a heroic effort from running back Rex Burkhead — 31 touches, 178 total yards, two touchdowns — to pull out the win. It's worth noting that Nebraska never really slowed down quarterback Braxton Miller — until Miller got hurt in the second half. Once Joe Bauserman replaced Miller, the Husker comeback was on its way to happening.
Memorable moment: The lead blocks of fullback Tyler Legate on Burkhead's final two big runs of the game, including the game-winning touchdown. In offensive coordinator Tim Beck's first year of play calling, he called a lot of power plays, and that offense suited Burkhead better than just about everything. Legate had a strong career as a lead blocker, and NU used that toss pitch very effectively under Beck.
Time capsule moment: Pelini, angry as usual, waving off the crowd as it booed quarterback Taylor Martinez's interception at the end at the second quarter.
2010: NEBRASKA 51, OKLAHOMA STATE 41
Why it's cool: Nebraska's defense was pretty darn good all season except for one game — in Stillwater. But Martinez and NU's offense racked up 540 total yards. Martinez — this was before his first foot injury — never played better, throwing for 323 yards and five touchdowns and running for 112 yards. Yes, Martinez was terrific against Washington and Kansas State, but those games were blowouts. Oklahoma State was a shootout.
Memorable moment: Niles Paul returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, while teammate Eric Martin was not flagged — but was later suspended — for a violent block on that return.
