HUSKER GAMES TO WATCH

Need to feed your hunger for Husker football? YouTube to the rescue.
The World-Herald Husker team — knowing you could use a little triple option and mad dog blitzes during a tough time — came up with 25 Husker games from the past 25 years to enjoy.
Here are the previous entries and two new ones. We will list games each day until we hit the final game in 1995.
2017: Nebraska 25, Purdue 24
2016: Nebraska 35, Oregon 32
2015: Nebraska 39, Michigan State 38
2014: NEBRASKA 37, IOWA 34, OT
Why it's cool: The Huskers, down 24-7, rallied early in the second half to tie a school record for largest comeback on the road. Add to that the emotions of a close game between boarder rivals and that one of the perceived stakes was coach Bo Pelini's job. Kenny Bell's 9-yard touchdown catch in front of a near pylon still symbolizes the last time Nebraska topped Iowa or won a game in overtime.
Memorable moment: Freshman De'Mornay Pierson-El capped an electric regular season in a key moment with an 80-yard punt return for a score. He juked one defender after the catch, busted a seam and sprinted down the middle of the field as two pursuing Hawkeyes collided. The sequence gave the Huskers their first lead of the day at 28-24 and was his nation-leading third punt return TD of the season.
Time capsule: At the 2:21:07 mark, ESPN breaks in with news that Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice won his appeal of indefinite suspension after a domestic violence charge. He still never played another down in the NFL.
2013: NEBRASKA 27, NORTHWESTERN 24
Why it's cool: Well, it's the only Hail Mary to win the game in Nebraska program history. Ron Kellogg launched it, the ball was tipped at the end zone, and Jordan Westerkamp — perfectly placed for the ricochet — caught the ball as he was leaning toward the goal line. Nebraska moved the ball up and down the field against Northwestern, but turnovers nearly doomed the Huskers. It was a key win in Pelini's second-to-last season that left coaches weeping.
Memorable moment: Kellogg's reaction — which was to turn toward North Stadium and run as fast as he could — was priceless. Sheer joy.
— Evan Bland and Sam McKewon
