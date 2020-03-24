HUSKER GAMES TO (RE)WATCH

Need to feed your hunger for Husker football? YouTube to the rescue.
The World-Herald Husker team — knowing you could use some triple option and mad dog blitzes — came up with 25 Husker games from the past 25 years to enjoy.
Here are the previous entries and two new ones. We will list games each day until we hit the final game in 1995.
2017: Nebraska 25, Purdue 24
2016: Nebraska 35, Oregon 32
2015: Nebraska 39, Michigan St. 38
2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34, OT
2013: Nebraska 27, Northwestern 24
2012: Nebraska 29, Northwestern 28
2012: Nebraska 30, Wisconsin 27
2011: Nebraska 34, Ohio State 27
2010: Nebraska 51, Oklahoma St. 41
2009: Nebraska 27, Missouri 12
2008: Nebraska 40, Colorado 31
2006: NEBRASKA 28, TEXAS A&M 27
Why it's cool: Nebraska and A&M only met in College Station four times as Big 12 members, and this one had drama galore as NU nailed down the North Division title. The Huskers built a 21-7 lead behind some hard Cody Glenn runs, then the Aggies countered with 20 straight points before a Barry Turner blocked field goal set the stage for a theatrical final NU possession. One of the program's finer days under coach Bill Callahan. Memorable moment: The Drive. Eventual Big 12 offensive player of the year Zac Taylor engineered an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown trek for the difference-making score. It all happened with no timeouts and ended with a 9-yard fade pass to 6-foot-4 Maurice Purify in the end zone with seconds remaining. The possession was kept alive earlier on a fourth-and-3 as Taylor rolled right and hit Todd Peterson for a 22-yard gain. Time capsule: A midgame update of the BCS standings. Ohio State and Michigan were Nos. 1 and 2, followed by Louisville, Florida and Texas. California was No. 8.
2005: NEBRASKA 32, MICHIGAN 28 (ALAMO BOWL)
Why it's cool: Building off the "Restore the Order" regular-season finale against Colorado, the Huskers shook off their 10-point underdog status to shock the 20th-ranked Wolverines. Nebraska rallied from down 11 in the fourth quarter, including a 31-yard Cory Ross touchdown run with 8:08 to play that left guard Greg Austin helped open up. Taylor took a beating — he was sacked four times and hit many more — but kept getting up. Memorable moment: Michigan's last-gasp final play nearly turned to disaster for Nebraska. The sequence lasted 43 seconds in real time and featured a pass, eight laterals and a fumble. It started at the Michigan 36, drifted back to the 21 and ended 13 yards from the end zone as an alert Zack Bowman and Titus Brothers tackled Tyler Ecker while both teams ran onto the field. Time capsule: An all-time college football crew broadcast the bowl game on ESPN, with Mike Tirico (play by play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Erin Andrews (sideline) handling the prime-time affair. Tirico's call on the final play — with Herbstreit shouting, "Oh, my gosh!" — is still thrilling.
— Evan Bland and Sam McKewon
