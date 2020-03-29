HUSKER GAMES TO (RE) WATCH

Need to feed your hunger for Husker football? YouTube to the rescue.
The World-Herald Husker team — knowing you could use some triple option and mad dog blitzes — came up with 25 Husker games from the past 25 years to enjoy.
Here are the previous entries and two new ones. We will list games each day until we hit the final game in 1995.
2017: NU 25, Purdue 24
2016: NU 35, Oregon 32
2015: NU 39, Michigan St. 38
2014: NU 37, Iowa 34, OT
2013: NU 27, Northwestern 24
2012: NU 29, Northwestern 28
2012: NU 30, Wisconsin 27
2011: NU 34, Ohio State 27
2010: NU 51, Oklahoma St. 41
2009: NU 27, Missouri 12
2008: NU 40, Colorado 31
2008: Texas Tech 37, NU 31, OT
2006: NU 28, Texas A&M 27
2005: NU 32, Michigan 28 (Alamo Bowl)
2005: NU 27, Iowa St. 20, 2OT
2003: NU 48, Texas A&M 12
2002: NU 38, Texas A&M 31
2001: NU 20, Oklahoma 10
2000: NU 27, Notre Dame 24, OT
1999: NU 22, Texas 6 (Big 12 championship)
1999: NU 24, Kansas 17
1997: NEBRASKA 45, MISSOURI 38 (OT)
Why it's cool: In an incessantly loud and hostile road venue, the No. 1 Huskers overcame all odds in their closest call during an unbeaten national-title season. Everyone remembers Matt Davison's diving touchdown grab to force overtime, but quarterback Scott Frost and the defense rose up time and again opposite a Missouri team that had lost 18 straight to Nebraska. Frost's 12yard option scoring run in overtime set up the Blackshirts, who turned away the Tigers on four plays to end it.
Memorable moment: The "Flea Kicker." Frost had moved Nebraska from its own 33-yard line to the Tiger 12 with seven seconds to go. He targeted wingback Shevin Wiggins over the middle, but the ball popped out and Wiggins kicked it before the freshman Davison snatched it inches above the grass as time expired. Missouri students stormed the field but had to be cleared as Nebraska kicked the tying extra point. Time capsule: About 47 minutes in, the broadcast shifted to "ESPN Game Plan" for an update on scores around the country. For a full 90 seconds, groups of scores — three games at a time — cycled across the screen on a blue backdrop while up-tempo music played.
1996: NEBRASKA 17, COLORADO 12
Why it's cool: In as violent and physical a game as Nebraska has played over the years, the Huskers outlasted a great CU team in rotten weather on Black Friday. It was NU's first Black Friday game with CU, and one of the best. The Buffs played a risky pass offense all day against Nebraska's pass rush, and it didn't pay off. On Nebraska's final two defensive plays, defensive coordinator Charlie McBride blitzed six and seven defenders, respectively. Memorable moment: Nebraska lost four fumbles to Colorado, but it was its one fumble recovery — at the NU 3-yard line — that may have saved the game. Time capsule moment: Jason Peter playing with a heavily taped right hand that looked like a club. Also: the black 18 sticker worn on the helmets in memory of Brook Berringer. — Sam McKewon and Evan Bland
