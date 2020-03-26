Need to feed your hunger for Husker football? YouTube to the rescue.

The World-Herald Husker team came up with 25 Husker games from the past 25 years to enjoy. We will list games each day until we hit the final game in 1995.

2017: NU 25, Purdue 24

2016: NU 35, Oregon 32

2015: NU 39, Michigan St. 38

2014: NU 37, Iowa 34, OT

2013: NU 27, Northwestern 24

2012: NU 29, Northwestern 28

2012: NU 30, Wisconsin 27

2011: NU 34, Ohio State 27

2010: NU 51, Oklahoma St. 41

2009: NU 27, Missouri 12

2008: NU 40, Colorado 31

2008: Texas Tech 37, NU 31, OT

2006: NU 28, Texas A&M 27

2005: NU 32, Michigan 28

2005: NU 27, Iowa St. 20, 2OT

2003: NU 48, Texas A&M 12

2002: NEBRASKA 38, TEXAS A&M 31

Why it's cool: In a frustrating back half of the season — as Nebraska lost one Big 12 game after another — the Huskers' ground game dug deep to overcome a 17-point deficit, racking up 381 yards en route to scoring the last 24 points of the game. Jammal Lord went for 159, David Horne rushed for 128 and Dahrran Diedrick rumbled for 85.

Memorable moment: Horne's fourth and final touchdown, which put NU ahead for good. The Omaha Central product had a spectacular true freshman year after burning his redshirt five games in, rushing for 651 yards and seven touchdowns. He was passed, however, the following year by Cory Ross and transferred after a lackluster 2004.

Time capsule moment: Remember when Big 12 games were on TBS for a halfsecond?

2001: NU 20, OKLAHOMA 10 Why it's cool: A battle of heavyweights played out on a sunny Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game featured 20 combined punts, but in the end the thirdranked Huskers extended their nation-leading home winning streak to 20 while ending the 20-game run by second-ranked and defending national champion Oklahoma. This was high-stakes, quality football that even featured a trick play that altered the season. One of the final great games of Nebraska's decadeslong run as a national player.

Memorable moment: What other than Black 41 Flash Reverse? With 6:31 to play and NU up three, eventual Heisman-winning quarterback Eric Crouch handed off to running back Thunder Collins "flashing" in motion across the line of scrimmage. Collins flipped to seldomused freshman Mike Stuntz, who found Crouch down the east sideline for a 63-yard touchdown.

Time capsule: In-game commercial graphics at the 13:21 mark included now-defunct brands Circuit City and Pontiac along with Budweiser and Morgan Stanley.

— Evan Bland and Sam McKewon

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Limited Time Free E-Edition Trial

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Now through April 3rd the digital copy of the newspaper is FREE so everyone can have access to important COVID-19 coverage. No credit card required.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Now through April 3rd the digital copy of the newspaper is FREE so everyone can have access to important COVID-19 coverage. No credit card required.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email