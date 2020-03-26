Need to feed your hunger for Husker football? YouTube to the rescue.
The World-Herald Husker team came up with 25 Husker games from the past 25 years to enjoy. We will list games each day until we hit the final game in 1995.
2017: NU 25, Purdue 24
2016: NU 35, Oregon 32
2015: NU 39, Michigan St. 38
2014: NU 37, Iowa 34, OT
2013: NU 27, Northwestern 24
2012: NU 29, Northwestern 28
2012: NU 30, Wisconsin 27
2011: NU 34, Ohio State 27
2010: NU 51, Oklahoma St. 41
2009: NU 27, Missouri 12
2008: NU 40, Colorado 31
2008: Texas Tech 37, NU 31, OT
2006: NU 28, Texas A&M 27
2005: NU 32, Michigan 28
2005: NU 27, Iowa St. 20, 2OT
2003: NU 48, Texas A&M 12
2002: NEBRASKA 38, TEXAS A&M 31
Why it's cool: In a frustrating back half of the season — as Nebraska lost one Big 12 game after another — the Huskers' ground game dug deep to overcome a 17-point deficit, racking up 381 yards en route to scoring the last 24 points of the game. Jammal Lord went for 159, David Horne rushed for 128 and Dahrran Diedrick rumbled for 85.
Memorable moment: Horne's fourth and final touchdown, which put NU ahead for good. The Omaha Central product had a spectacular true freshman year after burning his redshirt five games in, rushing for 651 yards and seven touchdowns. He was passed, however, the following year by Cory Ross and transferred after a lackluster 2004.
Time capsule moment: Remember when Big 12 games were on TBS for a halfsecond?
2001: NU 20, OKLAHOMA 10 Why it's cool: A battle of heavyweights played out on a sunny Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game featured 20 combined punts, but in the end the thirdranked Huskers extended their nation-leading home winning streak to 20 while ending the 20-game run by second-ranked and defending national champion Oklahoma. This was high-stakes, quality football that even featured a trick play that altered the season. One of the final great games of Nebraska's decadeslong run as a national player.
Memorable moment: What other than Black 41 Flash Reverse? With 6:31 to play and NU up three, eventual Heisman-winning quarterback Eric Crouch handed off to running back Thunder Collins "flashing" in motion across the line of scrimmage. Collins flipped to seldomused freshman Mike Stuntz, who found Crouch down the east sideline for a 63-yard touchdown.
Time capsule: In-game commercial graphics at the 13:21 mark included now-defunct brands Circuit City and Pontiac along with Budweiser and Morgan Stanley.
— Evan Bland and Sam McKewon
