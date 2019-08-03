HUSKER CAMP COUNTDOWN: NO. 4

JD SPIELMAN

5-9, 180 • JUNIOR • WR

A player so smart that teammates almost never see him sweat, Spielman is called the "ultimate gamer" by his teammates for his ability to flip a cool, detached personality over to one of the best players on the field. The secret to Spielman's success is both his football IQ - as the son of an NFL general manager, that's not a surprise — and his light-as-a-dancer feet, which can get him out of trouble — and opposing tacklers — with ease. Few players turn and run the way Spielman does, and he's a good returner, too. His health is paramount, and, like a well-tuned sports car, Spielman can't get too banged up. With a guy who flips the switch, practice is prologue.— Sam McKewon

