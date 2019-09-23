Note: Bigar's Stars is based on the degree of your sun at birth. The sign name is simply a label astrologers put on a set of degrees for convenience. For best results, readers should refer to the dates following each sign. The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)***— You might not feel as bright-eyed and bushy-tailed as you would like. You have been processing a lot of changes and ideas in your sleep. Others seek you out — one of them with a controversial idea. You find that you perk up quickly. Tonight: Making up for missed time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) ***— You have said all you need to. Now give others time to respond and react accordingly. Meanwhile, continue with your daily routine. A change in perspective involving communication and a project is likely. Tonight: Take your time heading home.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) ****— Be aware of the costs of continuing as you have. You understand far more than you realize. Maintain your strong presence, but be willing to change directions or back off a suggestion. Your intuition proves right-on. Tonight: Buy a treat on the way home.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) ****— You might not be as aware as you would like about what is happening around you. Touch base with a loved one before your pace becomes too hectic. Consider the basics before making a change. Spend some time discussing this matter with a near-expert on the topic. Tonight: Whatever makes you smile.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) ***— Assume a low profile. What you might observe on the sidelines could be a lot different from what you'd observe as a player. Communication flourishes; however, you might want to reveal less of what you are thinking, especially as you are mulling over your thoughts. Tonight: Take a personal night.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) **— You could be more in tune with a financial decision or issue than you have been for a long time. Explore options; seek out other opinions. You might take strong action to support your thoughts. Tonight: Make it your treat.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) ****— Others respond to you and draw your attention. A situation that was close to impossible to get through causes you a hassle. You might be starting to see your way through the problem. Tonight: Your instincts are right-on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) **** — Your ability to get past a problem is enhanced. You are unlikely to take action until you absolutely need to. You find another person close to immovable when trying to figure out a situation. Tonight: Know that you do not need to explain all your actions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) ****— A friend nudges you to make a major change. You might not feel up to snuff. Your ability to get past a problem proves remarkable once more. Friends or associates play a major role in what happens. Tonight: Stay on top of events.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) ****— Another person seems to have a stronger grasp on the present situation and can convince others of what needs to happen. You might decide to get past a restriction that up to now has been unsurmountable. News stirs up your thoughts. Tonight: Up late.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) **** — News from a distance inspires you. You could try to move a major concern. Listen to what is being shared by another party. Together, you can make a difference. Demonstrate the strength of teamwork. Tonight: Speak your mind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) **** — Understand what is happening between you and another person. You can suddenly relate to this person on a much deeper level. You might not always agree about your objectives, or even your circle of friends. Make differences OK. Tonight: Let your creativity flow.

— King Features Syndicate

